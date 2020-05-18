Catholic World News

Laudato Sì Week: papal encouragement for care of creation

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today is the beginning of Laudato si’ Week, which will end next Sunday, in which we remember the fifth anniversary of the publication of the Encyclical,” Pope Francis said on May 17. “In these times of the pandemic, in which are more aware of the importance of care for our common home, I hope that all the common reflection and commitment may help to create and strengthen constructive attitudes for the care of creation.”

