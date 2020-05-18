Catholic World News

Angelicum launches St. John Paul II Institute of Culture; papal letter

May 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Angelicum

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to St. John Paul II’s reflections on contemporary culture, Pope Francis has written a letter to the rector of the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) as it inaugurated the Institute on the 100th anniversary of the late Pontiff’s birth.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!