‘Like Jesus Christ, forced to flee’ is theme of Pope’s annual message on migrants, refugees

May 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The 106th World Day of Migrants and Refugees will take place on September 27; the Pope’s message, released on May 15, is entitled, “Like Jesus Christ, forced to flee: Welcoming, protecting, promoting and integrating internally displaced persons.”

