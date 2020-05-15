Catholic World News

Another federal judge upholds California’s CO19 church restrictions

May 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Days after a federal court upheld California’s CO19 restrictions on churches, a different judge rejected a challenge by Cross Culture Christian Center, a church in Lodi, in the state’s Central Valley.

