In New Zealand, churches to reopen doors, but no public Masses

May 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on New Zealand Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “Like yourselves, we too are disappointed that we are not yet allowed to assemble in our churches in groups larger than 10 people,” the bishops said in a letter to the faithful.

