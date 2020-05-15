Catholic World News

Leading Venezuelan prelate laments suffering in wake of lockdown

May 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation “is not able to extend the period of isolation because the current crisis has already created countless difficulties, especially in the field of public services,” said the president of the Episcopal Conference of Venezuela, Archbishop José Luis Azuaje.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!