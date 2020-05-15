Catholic World News

Philippine bishops reconsecrate country to Mary

May 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: The national consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary (video) took place on May 13, the memorial of Our Lady of Fatima.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!