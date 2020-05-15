Catholic World News
Vatican cardinal addresses virtual United Nations conference for religious leaders
May 15, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, spoke about unity, fraternity, and solidarity.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
