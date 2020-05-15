Catholic World News

New York judge rules against diocese, upholds Child Victims Act

May 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s 2019 Child Victims Act “opened a one-year window for adults in the state who were sexually abused as children to file lawsuits against their abusers.” The Diocese of Rockville Centre challenged the constitutionality of the law.

