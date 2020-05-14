Catholic World News

Special papal gift to suffering Lebanon

May 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a donation of $200,000 to Lebanon to provide scholarships for young people, saying that he hoped the contribution would help to relieve the country’s suffering. In particular the Pontiff said that Lebanon’s current crisis was “robbing of hope” the younger generation, which sees few opportunities for the future.

