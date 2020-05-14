Catholic World News

Leading Vatican official projects 25%-45% revenue decline

May 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Vatican is not in danger of default,” said Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, SJ, the Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy. “That doesn’t mean that we are not naming the crisis for what it is. We’re certainly facing difficult years.”

