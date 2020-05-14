Catholic World News

+Archbishop Manuel Vieira Pinto, 96

May 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The prelate, who led the Archdiocese of Nampula (Mozambique) from 1967 to 2000, denounced human rights abuses by the Portuguese colonial authorities before independence (1975) and by the Marxist regime afterwards. The Southeast African nation of 27.9 million (map) is 30% Protestant, 24% Catholic, 17% Muslim, and 28% ethnic religionist.

