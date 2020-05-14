Catholic World News

Students have a fundamental right to basic minimum education, federal appeals court rules

May 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The general counsel of the Home School Legal Defense Association warned that the ruling, if upheld by the Supreme Court, has the potential to allow federal lawmakers to regulate or ban private education and homeschooling.

