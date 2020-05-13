Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop: prepare for full reopening

May 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has asked pastors to begin “preparing a detailed plan for full reopening.” Most of Dublin’s churches have been open for private prayer, and for ceremonies such as weddings and funerals with tightly limited congregations.

