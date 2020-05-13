Catholic World News

Franciscans mark 30 years at the UN

May 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The core values enshrined in the founding charter of the UN echo Francis’ and Clare’s dedication to peace, the poor, and the planet,” said Brother Michael A. Perry, minister-general of the Franciscan order, as he paid tribute to the work of Franciscans International.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

