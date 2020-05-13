Catholic World News

USCCB: Urge your members of Congress to strengthen SNAP in next CO19 relief bill

May 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is the federal government’s food assistance program. “Tell Congress to prioritize SNAP in the next COVID-19 relief bill by increasing the maximum SNAP benefit amount by 15%, increasing the minimum SNAP benefit amount, which is currently only $16, [and] suspending all SNAP rule changes that limit eligibility and benefits,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in an action alert.

