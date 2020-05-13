Catholic World News

‘Martyrs walking toward the barking dogs’: Nigerian bishop speaks out on murder of seminarian, mother

May 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The seminarian, Michael Nnadi, was murdered for announcing the Gospel, his killer said.

