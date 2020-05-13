Catholic World News

Sewer cleaners wanted in Pakistan: only Christians need apply

May 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: “In Pakistan, descendants of lower-caste Hindus who converted to Christianity centuries ago still find themselves marginalized, relegated to dirty jobs and grim fates,” the report notes.

