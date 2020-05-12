Catholic World News

Vatican employee took post with firm in suspect London real-estate deal

May 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A lay employee at the Vatican Secretariat of State took a position as a director of a company involved in a lucrative but controversial London real-estate deal, just as the Vatican completed that deal, the Catholic News Agency has reported. Fabrizio Tirabassi, who was reportedly involved in a number of complex financial transfers, was suspended from his Vatican post last October, and may have been permanently dismissed; the Vatican has not identified the employees who have been disciplined, nor the measures taken against them.

