Catholic World News

Manila prelate rules out online Confession

May 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Manila has issued directives for the celebration of the sacraments during the pandemic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!