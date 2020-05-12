Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat weighs in on ethics and intellectual property rights

May 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, the Holy See’s representative at UN offices in Geneva, made his remarks as the World Intellectual Property Organization conducted its 60th series of meetings.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!