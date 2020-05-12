Catholic World News

Arkansas is allowed to require CO19 tests before abortions, federal judge rules

May 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The case “presents the tug-of-war between individual liberty and the state’s police power to protect the public during the existing, grave health crisis,” said Judge Brian S. Miller. “There is a strong urge to rule for them [the mothers who wish their children to be aborted] because they are extremely sympathetic figures, but that would be unjust.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

