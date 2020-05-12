Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls on EU to face panedemic’s consequences in spirit of harmony, collaboration

May 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff offered his remarks following his May 10 Regina Caeli address. Pope Francis also recalled Pope St. John Paul II’s concern for the people of the drought-stricken Sahel region (map) during his 1980 apostolic journey to Africa.

