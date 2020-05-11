Catholic World News

Papal message of support for Coptic patriarch

May 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of solidarity to Coptic Orthodox Patriarch Tawadros II, saying that Catholics and Orthodox should pray for each other during the current international epidemic. In his message the Pope also voiced his support for an initiative that Patriarch Tawadros has championed: settling a common date on which all Christians would observe Easter.

