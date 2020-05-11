Catholic World News

Virginia bishop suspends priest-blogger

May 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond has suspended Father Mark White from ministry, and charged him with trespassing on the grounds of the parishes where he had been assigned. In April the bishop had removed Father White from his parish assignment; the priest had appealed the transfer, citing canon law that a pastor cannot be removed without cause. Father White had clashed with the bishop over a blog in which he had been critical of episcopal responses to the sex-abuse crisis.

