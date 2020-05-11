Catholic World News

Spanish cardinal faces investigation after giving public blessing

May 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Spanish authorities are investigating Cardinal Antonio Canizares of Valencia for possibly violating emergency regulations by giving a blessing from the door of a church. The cardinal marked the feast of Our Lady of the Forsaken by bringing an image of the Virgin Mary to the door and blessing the people who had gathered at a distance outside. Police have now closed the basilica of Our Lady of the Forsaken. A city councillor denounced the cardinal’s “treachery.”

