More than 12,000 Catholic churches in the US applied for PPP loans – and 9,000 got them

May 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The $669-billion Paycheck Protection Program was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), signed into law on March 27.

