Franciscan priest appointed Archbishop of Genoa

May 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Father Marco Tasca, the former superior general of the Conventual Franciscans, to become the Archbishop of Genoa. He succeeds Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, who was president of the Italian bishops’ conference from 2007 to 2017. Cardinal Bagnasco is retiring at the age of 77. The appointment of a priest who is not yet a bishop to head a major archdiocese is unusual, but Archbishop-elect Tasca was worldwide leader of the Conventual Franciscans from 2007 to 2019.

