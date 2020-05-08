Catholic World News

Nativity scene on Indiana courthouse lawn is unconstitutional, federal court rules

May 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The Nativity scene (photograph) was in front of the county courthouse in Brownstown, Indiana. Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled that “this Nativity scene would give a reasonable observer the impression that the government is endorsing a religion.”

