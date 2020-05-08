Catholic World News

Ecuador’s bishops announce plan for gradual reopening of churches

May 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation of 16.7 million (map) is 84% Catholic and 11% Protestant. An English-language summary of the bishops’ statement is available here.

