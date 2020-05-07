Catholic World News

German bishops’ synod drafts call for radical changes

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The German Catholic bishops have drafted documents that call for ordination of women, acceptance of homosexual unions, and encouragement of family planning, as part of their “synodal path.” The documents, recently released by German and Italian web sites, will be under discussion when the German bishops continue their synod deliberations in September.

