White House consults bishops on church reopening guidelines

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, the “White House has consulted four Catholic bishops who have reinstated public Masses, as the Trump administration considers issuing guidelines on the safe reopening of churches and religious services.”

