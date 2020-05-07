Catholic World News
Scotland’s bishops plan for phased reopening of churches
May 07, 2020
» Continue to this story on Bishops’ Conference of Scotland
CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ new Covid-19 Working Group is chaired by Sir Harry Burns, Scotland’s former Chief Medical Officer.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
