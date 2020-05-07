Catholic World News

Ugandan bishops cancel martyrs’ day celebration

May 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Daily Monitor (Kampala)

CWN Editor's Note: The memorial of St. Charles Lwanga and companions, protomartyrs of sub-Saharan Africa, is celebrated on June 3, and the annual celebration at their shrine in Namugongo, Uganda, attracts nearly a million pilgrims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!