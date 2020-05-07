Catholic World News

We must open our eyes to discover displaced persons, Vatican cardinal says

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, undersecretary at the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, commented on a new Vatican document, “Pastoral Orientations on Internally Displaced Persons.”

