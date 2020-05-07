Catholic World News

‘Deacons are not 2nd-level priests,’ Pope says in video

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s May prayer intention is “that deacons, faithful in their service to the Word and the poor, may be an invigorating symbol for the entire Church.” In a new video, Pope Francis comments, “Deacons are not second-level priests. They are part of the clergy and live their vocation in and with their family. They are dedicated to the service of the poor, who carry within them the face of the suffering Christ. They are the guardians of service in the Church.”

