Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Schoenstatt prayer initiative

May 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Schoenstatt

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1914 by Father Joseph Kentenich, the Schoenstatt apostolic movement “aims at forming personalities and Christian communities that are capable of freely supporting God’s plan in the world in which they live,” according to the Pontifical Council for the Laity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!