US bishops condemn racism, xenophobia against Asian-Americans in context of CO19 pandemic

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As Catholic bishops, we find these actions absolutely unacceptable,” three bishops who chair USCCB committees or subcommittees said in a joint statement. “We call on Catholics, fellow Christians and all people of good will to help stop all racially motivated discriminatory actions and attitudes, for they are attacks against human life and dignity and are contrary to Gospel values.”

