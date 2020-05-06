Catholic World News

Public Mass to resume in Portland archdiocese

May 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Oregon has announced that public celebration of the Mass will resume this weekend, with attendance limited to 25. “There’s nothing we can to to completely eliminate all risk, but we’re doing everything we can to open our churches again responsibly,” the archbishop said.

