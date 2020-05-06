Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops condemn anti-lockdown protests

May 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: President Jair Bolsonaro has joined protests against state governors’ lockdown orders. “It is with perplexity and indignation that we witness violent demonstrations against measures to prevent coronavirus, that we have listened to distorted declarations of contempt for life by public officials on the death of thousands of Brazilians infected by COVID-19,” the bishops said in their criticism of the protests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!