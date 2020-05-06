Catholic World News

UN leader joins Pope, Grand Imam in May 14 call to prayer

May 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis asked “believers of all religions” to pray, fast, engage in charitable works on May 14 “to implore God to help humanity overcome the coronavirus pandemic.”

