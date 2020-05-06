Catholic World News

Groups file suit against Idaho transgender sports ban

May 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Idaho Governor Brad Little signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act into law on March 30. State Rep. Barbara Ehardt and State Sen. Mary Souza proposed the law to “ensure that opportunities continue for girls and women competing in athletics. Boys and men will not be allowed to participate on girls or women’s teams, as defined by their inherent differences that are physiological, chromosomal, and hormonal.”

