Catholic World News

Pontiff hails St. John Paul II’s ‘great witness’ ahead of centenary

May 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. John Paul II was born on May 18, 1920, and Pope Francis paid tribute to him in the foreword of a new book published by Libreria Editrice Vaticana, the Vatican publishing house.

