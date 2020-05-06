Catholic World News

Sisters of Mercy launch Mercy Earth Challenge

May 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Sisters of Mercy

CWN Editor's Note: The Sisters of Mercy, the nation’s largest congregation of women religious, launched the year-long initiative in commemoration of Pope Francis’s second encyclical, Laudato si’, on care for our common home.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!