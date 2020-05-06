Catholic World News

Pope decries attitudes that hinder the sheep from following Christ

May 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on May 5 (video), Pope Francis prayed for those who have died during the pandemic. During his homily, he preached on John 10:22-30, the Gospel reading of the day, and identified wealth, rigidity, sloth, clericalism, and worldliness as attitudes that hinder the sheep from following Christ. The Pope invited those watching the Mass to pray St. Alphonsus Liguori’s act of spiritual communion. The Mass concluded with adoration and Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament and the chanting of the Regina Caeli.

