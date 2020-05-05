Catholic World News

Irish government plan: churches may reopen July 20

May 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish government has released plans for a gradual reopening of society after the CO19 lockdown. The plan allows for some retail stores and child-care centers to open beginning on May 18. Churches—along with barbers and hairdressers—will be allowed to hold some services, observing social distancing, beginning July 20.

