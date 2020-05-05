Catholic World News

Bishop deplores conditions of India’s migrant workers under CO19 lockdown order

May 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The announcement of the lockdown made migrant workers jobless, homeless and in need of help for themselves and their families,” said Bishop Gerald Mathias of Lucknow, which is located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (map). “Many of them tried to secretly return to their villages, on foot, for hundreds of kilometers … [Their families] have been left on the brink of starvation, facing physical and mental insecurity.”

