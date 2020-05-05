Trump administration backs church’s challenge to Virginia CO19 restrictions

Catholic World News

May 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Chincoteague, Virginia, filed suit against the governor over the state’s 10-person limit.

