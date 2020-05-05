Catholic World News

New South Wales bishops offer church-reopening proposal to state premier

May 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Eternity News

CWN Editor's Note: New South Wales (map) is Australia’s most populous state; Eternity News is published by the Bible Society of Australia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!