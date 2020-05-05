Catholic World News

My ‘heart travels to Luján,’ Pope tells archbishop

May 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The feast of Our Lady of Luján, patroness of Argentina, is celebrated on May 8. In a letter to Luján’s archbishop, Pope Francis said that he would be present before her spiritually: “I will gaze upon her once more and, once again, I will let her look at me with that motherly gaze that renews you, takes care of you, gives you strength.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!